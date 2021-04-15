STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State govt should make people aware of when to take Remdesivir, says Gujarat HC

Published: 15th April 2021 02:15 PM

Early studies testing remdesivir in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 found that those who received the treatment recovered quicker than those who didn't.

By ANI

GANDHINAGAR: Gujarat High Court on Thursday, on a suo motu case on COVID-19 situation in the state, said that the state government should make people aware of when to take Remdesivir injection.

"You should make people aware about when to take Remdesivir injection," said Gujarat High Court.

The court further asked the state government if testing is being done in every town, taluka of Gujarat or not.

"You say only 53 per cent of beds are occupied, so why there is so much noise about beds aren't being available in private and government hospitals?," the HC asked.

We have requested manufacturers to increase the production of Remdesivir, submitted the Gujarat government before the High Court

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi said that the suggestions we have given, were not followed and that's why the tsunami of COVID-19 cases have come. 

