'Take concrete steps to prevet spread Covid-19': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tells UP government

Published: 15th April 2021 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus and asserted that it is "futile" to invest time and resources in "hiding" this tragedy.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary also tagged a video purportedly showing Baikunth Dham crematorium in Lucknow being covered by opaque screens.

"There is a request to the government of Uttar Pradesh: It is futile to invest time, resources and energy into hiding, suppressing this tragedy," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Take concrete steps to stop the pandemic, save lives, and prevent the spread of infection. This is the need of the hour," she said.

The Congress leader had on Wednesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of hiding coronavirus numbers and said had they been cautious from day one, people would not have witnessed such times.

She had made the remarks while speaking to state party leaders during a virtual meeting.

