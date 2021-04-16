STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid Covid-19 surge, security forces witness five-fold jump in cases in last 10 days

The BSF, which had only 20 cases on April 5 has seen a massive spike and on April 15 it witnessed 117 cases in the last 24 hours.

Published: 16th April 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

BSF

In a last 10 days, total number of COVID infected jawans have been increased from 29 to 126. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Paramilitary forces have almost witnessed five-fold increase in active COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days. On April 5, jawans who had tested positive for the virus in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were 522 while now the tally goes up to 2,915.

Apart from this, the total infected jawans who were tested positive in last 24 hours have also increased more than five times. Fifty seven jawans were tested positive on April 5, which now increased to 301 on the 10th day (Thursday).

According to the data, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) have seen the highest spike in number of COVID cases.

The BSF, which had only 20 cases on April 5 has seen a massive spike and on April 15 it witnessed 117 cases in the last 24 hours.

The total number of active cases in BSF stands at 1,850 which was 166 on 10 days back.

Similarly, CRPF which were witnessing four to five cases per day in first week of April has seen massive spike. On April 5, 97 jawans had been tested positive for the virus. The total active cases in CRPF has almost doubled.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which was looking after the COVID centre built in Chhatarpur area of Delhi has also witnessed spike in cases.

ALSO WATCH:

In a last 10 days, total number of COVID infected jawans have been increased from 29 to 126.

Situation in other para military forces is also getting bad. CISF which guards Delhi metro and Airports of the country has seen two folds in total number of cases.

Similarly, SSB has seen spike from 19 cases to 86 active cases by April 15.

NSG has better situation as only 10 cases are active and no cases have been reported in last 24 hours.

It is likely that from Monday, paramilitary forces will reduce its staff upto 50 per cent from coming to office and senior officers may be asked to come in staggered timings.

Ministry of Home Affairs in the latest written communication on yesterday has already said that all officers who attend office can stagger timings with entry into the office spread between 9 am to 10 am with corresponding office exit timings. This will also avoid the rush in commuting, as also in lifts and corridors.

Up to the Under-Secretary level, officers are allowed to work from home up to a minimum restricted attendance but above Under-Secretary there is no exemption from coming from the office. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic COVID 19 in India COVID 19 Vaccine CRPF
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp