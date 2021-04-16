Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha appeals to people to help tackle Covid crisis

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Speaker of Bihar Legislative Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha expressed his deep concern over the rising infection of Corona and appealed to the state's private hospital managements, doctors, nurses, drug agencies, drugstore oxygen service providers, and other service providers to work for tackling the crisis together as service to humanity.

“Now is not the time to earn wealth and fame but to serve humanity and human. It is time to save mankind from the worldwide crisis. My appeal to all is to render their services to tackle the pandemic crisis”, Sinha said through a statement released by the deputy director of the press of assembly Sanjay Kumar Singh on Thursday.

He further called upon people to create together a mutually positive environment in the society to fight the epidemic with a humanistic zeal taking the legacy of the ancestors forward in which people were helping each other in times of calamity.

“ By doing this, not only we will be able to keep our life safe, but we will also be able to give a message of safe life to the coming generations”, the speaker said.