Bihar SPTCL gears up to provide better power transmission to Nepal

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar State Power Transmission Company Limited, (BSPTCL) which has earned a reputation for executing many power projects in the state, has geared up to ensure better power transmission to Nepal in an international move.

The construction of two power transmission lines is being carried out by the BSPTCL at the cost of Rs 3.19 crore at-Kataya Kushsha for 132 KV.

The second transmission line of 132 kV load capacity is under construction at Raxaul-Parvanipur at the cost of Rs 24.55 crore.

Senior protocol officer of BSPTCL Khawaja Jamal quoted official details and said that the transmission lines were being built following the request of the Nepal government.

"For this, the Energy Ministry of the union government and the Central Electricity Authority has provided consent to take on this project", Jamal said, adding that State energy minister Vijendra Yadav has appreciated the BSPTCL performances.

The minister has also claimed that the BSPTCL has done many remarkable works in past years in energy transmission fields.

Energy secretary Sanjeev Hans is continuously monitoring the project works to complete it within the stipulated time frame for starting the transmission to Nepal.

At present, the state continues the transmission of 441 megawatts of electricity to Nepal interrupted through the Bihar State Power Transmission Company Limited.