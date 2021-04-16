STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress largest party in Garo Hills mixed mandate

The National People’s Party (NPP), which heads the state’s ruling coalition, came a close second with 11 seats.

Published: 16th April 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The election to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) in Meghalaya, dubbed as the semifinal of ahead of the Assembly polls coming up next year, has produced a fractured mandate. The Congress emerged as the single largest party, winning 12 of the 29 seats where elections were held on April 12. The National People’s Party (NPP), which heads the state’s ruling coalition, came a close second with 11 seats.

The BJP, an ally of the NPP, bagged two seats, while the regional Garo National Council won one seat. Three seats went to Independent candidates. The NPP had won 10 seats in 2015 and formed the council with members from other parties who defected. They took advantage of non-applicability of the anti-defection law in the state’s tribal councils.

The BJP was ecstatic after the surprise victory in the two seats. Party MLA, AL Hek, who is also a minister, said the party’s state in-charge Chuba Ao would sit with the elected members and decide the future course of action. The GHADC has been mired in a controversy following allegations of largescale corruption. The BJP had flagged the issue and demanded an independent probe but the government ordered a five-year audit of income and expenditure.

BJP’s Bernard Marak won the prestigious Tura constituency which is under the South Tura Assembly segment represented by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Marak is a former member of Achik National Volunteer Council, an armed militant group which signed a tripartite agreement with the state and Central government. An NPP leader said BJP is likely to support NPP in the GHADC and they are in talks with the Independents.

How many candidates and number of voters
There were a total of 182 candidates in the fray. The Congress and NPP had fielded their candidates in all 29 seats, while 20 BJP candidates contested the polls. The United Democratic Front failed to open its account. Voting was held on April 12 across 409 polling stations. The total number of voters taking into account all the constituencies was 7,43,717.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Garo hills Meghalaya Garo hills polls
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp