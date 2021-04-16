STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid shadow over Bengal polls, one candidate dead

Left first to say no to big rallies, to focus on social media campaign

Published: 16th April 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Suvendu Adhikari (fist raised) at a BJP rally in Bengal’s South Dinajupr district | PTI

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The deadly virus has started taking its toll on West Bengal Assembly elections. A Congress candidate died on Thursday of Covid-19. Two other contestants tested positive. The Election Commission (EC) held an all-party meeting, where TMC suggested that the last three phases scheduled for April 22, 26 and 29 be held in one go. However, the EC ruled that the schedule will remain unchanged. The fifth phase is coming up on April 17.

The EC’s meeting with the parties discussed how campaigns should be conducted in the wake of the pandemic. The CPI(M) has announced it would not hold big rallies and asked its workers to carry out door-to-door campaigns and use social media to reach out to voters. West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said he would welcome the EC’s decision. “Life is more valuable than election,’’ he said. Amit Malvya, BJP’s IT cell head, also said they would abide by the EC’s decision whatever it is.

Rezaul Haque, Congress candidate from Murshidabad district’s Samserganj constituency died in a private hospital in Kolkata. He had tested positive and hospitalised with acute respiratory problem. Left Front’s ally RSP’s candidate from Jangipur, Murshidabad, Pradip Nandi and TMC candidate from Goalpokhar, North Dinajpur, Golam Rabbani also tested positive for Covid-19. Rabbani was admitted to a hospital and Nandi was in home quarantine.

On Wednesday, West Bengal recorded its highest single-day spike of 5,892 cases and 24 deaths. In Kolkata, 1,601 new cases and seven deaths were reported in 24 hours. Reacting to experts, who have been blaming large rallies where Covid protocols are flouted for the sudden spurt in cases, CPI(M) became the first party to say no to big gatherings.

“We will not hold large rallies ahead of the remaining phases of elections. We will lay stress on door-to-door campaigns, campaigning through social media and small street corners. Proper Covid-19 protocols will be followed,’’ said senor leader Mohammad Selim. Campaign for the fifth phase of polls ended on Wednesday, after the EC extended the silence period before polls to 72 hours from 48 hours after the Cooch Behar firing in which four persons were killed.

24-hour campaign ban on Bengal BJP president
New Delhi: The poll panel on Thursday barred West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh from campaigning for 24 hours. The ban was imposed for his alleged remarks that there would be “Sitalkuchi in several places”, a reference to the killing of four people in firing by CISF during poll violence last week. The Election Commission also issued a notice to West Bengal BJP leader Sayantan Basu for his alleged “inflammatory” remark during a speech and asked him to explain his stand within 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal elections West Bengal polls
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production
Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp