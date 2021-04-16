STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat reports highest one-day rise of 8,920 COVID-19 cases; 94 die

The death of 94 infected persons, the highest in a day so far, pushed the toll to 5,170, said a department release.

Published: 16th April 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In the highest single-day spike so far, Gujarat reported 8,920 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally to 3,84,688, while a record 94 patients died due to the infection, the state Health Department said.

The death of 94 infected persons, the highest in a day so far, pushed the toll to 5,170, said a department release.

The COVID-19 tally in Gujarat went up to 3,84,688 following the emergence of 8,920 new cases, said the department. The previous highest daily case count (8,152) and deaths (81) were recorded on April 15.

As many as 3,387 patients were discharged from hospitals during the past 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered cases to 3,29,781, said the release.

The number of active cases stood at 49,737, of which, 283 patients were on ventilators, while 49,454 were stable, it said. Gujarat's COVID-19 recovery rate has gone down to 85.73 per cent, the department said.

Both Ahmedabad and Surat recorded 26 deaths each, followed by 13 in Rajkot, 9 in Vadodara, 4 each in Morbi and Jamnagar, 3 in Surendranagar, 2 each in Dang and Sabarkantha, and one each in Devbhumi-Dwarka, Mahisagar, Mehsana, Panchmahal and Valsad, the release said. Ahmedabad city registered 2,842 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

Among others, Surat city registered 1,522 cases, followed by 707 in Rajkot city, 429 in Vadodara city, 398 in Surat district, 330 in Mehsana, 192 in Jamnagar city, 173 in Bharuch, 171 in Vadodara district and 125 in Patan, the department said.

As many as 87.11 lakh people in the state have been given the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, while 13.02 lakh have received the second dose so far, said the release.

A total of 147 new cases and two deaths were reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said a release by the local authorities.

Also, 26 patients were discharged during the day in the UT, said the release. Of the total 4,647 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territory since the outbreak, four have died, 3,770 recovered, while 873 patients are under treatment, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,84,688, new cases 8,920, deaths 5,170, discharged 3,29,781, active cases 49,737, people tested so far (figures not released).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp