Include NCC as an elective course, UGC tells vice-chancellors of all universities

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission has issued an advisory to the vice-chancellors of all universities to include NCC training as General Elective Credit Course.

The students opting for the course can earn academic credit. This is being done after a study was conducted by the NCC.

The letter, issued on April 15 by Rajnish Jain, Secretary (UGC), says, “UGC has received a letter dated 16th March 2021 from Directorate General, NCC, proposing to include NCC as an elective subject in Indian Universities. The detailed proposal of the NCC is attached for your consideration and appropriate action.”

The proposal includes a list of state-wise NCC DTES (State Directorates) officers to be contacted for further information in this regard.

Dr Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary, tweeted, “NCC could help shape the young minds across the country.”



The letter says, “Now with New Education Policy 2020 having "Choice Based Credit System" (CBCS) as its component, it has been felt that NCC should be introduced as General Elective Credit Course in universities and colleges having NCC to make it more popular thereby benefiting the student fraternity enrolled with NCC.”

Before the proposal was sent to UGC, an in-depth study was done by NCC Director-General to have NCC as a General Elective Credit Course as per NEP 2020, under the 'Choice Based Credit System'.

All the students, who enroll as NCC cadets, will be obtaining academic credit for NCC training in addition to acquiring valuable NCC 'B' and 'C' certificates and will be able to avail of employment incentives and benefits offered under various central and state govt schemes.

NCC is the world’s biggest uniformed youth organisation with a strength of nearly 14 lakh cadets enrolled under the Army, Air Force, and Navy wings at present. It helps to develop a sense of patriotism and leadership among the youth. The government has been working to make NCC more attractive.

The UGC was established in November 1956 as a statutory body of the Government of India for the coordination, determination, and maintenance of standards of university education.