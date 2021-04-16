STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai-based Haffkine institute gets permission to produce COVID-19 vaccines

The central government has given the permission for one year for the purpose of production of vaccines. 

Published: 16th April 2021 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

Covaxin the largest vaccine drive been administered to the recipients at Rajiv Gandhi Government hospital in Chennai on Saturday.

Representational Image. (File | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Mumbai-based Haffkine institute received permission from the central government on Thursday to produce the Covaxin vaccines. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking approval to start production of vaccine at Haffkine institute in view of rising Covid cases.

The central government's Science and Technology department secretary Renu Swarup wrote to  Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte informing that the centre has decided to grant the permission for Haffkine institute to produce the vaccines. It is one of the oldest institute in India.

The central government has given the permission for one year for the purpose of production of vaccines. 

Thackeray asked the chief secretary to ensure appointment of senior govt officer for monitoring and production of vaccine on schedule. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his quick positive response in fight against Covid.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 61,695 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 36,39,855, while 349 new fatalities pushed the toll to 59,153, the state health department said The COVID-19 case tally is the second highest single-day count so far after 63,294 infections were reported in the state on April 11.

Also, 53,335 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 29,59,056, the department said. Maharashtra is now left with 6,20,060 active cases, the department said in a release.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 16,906 cases and 82 deaths during the day, taking the count of cases to 11,50,776 and the fatalities to 21,416.

(With PTI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haffkine institute COVID vaccine Coronavirus Covaxin vaccines Maharashtra Mumbai
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp