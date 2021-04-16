Mumbai-based Haffkine institute gets permission to produce COVID-19 vaccines

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Mumbai-based Haffkine institute received permission from the central government on Thursday to produce the Covaxin vaccines.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking approval to start production of vaccine at Haffkine institute in view of rising Covid cases.

The central government's Science and Technology department secretary Renu Swarup wrote to Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte informing that the centre has decided to grant the permission for Haffkine institute to produce the vaccines. It is one of the oldest institute in India.

The central government has given the permission for one year for the purpose of production of vaccines.

Thackeray asked the chief secretary to ensure appointment of senior govt officer for monitoring and production of vaccine on schedule. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his quick positive response in fight against Covid.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 61,695 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 36,39,855, while 349 new fatalities pushed the toll to 59,153, the state health department said The COVID-19 case tally is the second highest single-day count so far after 63,294 infections were reported in the state on April 11.

Also, 53,335 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 29,59,056, the department said. Maharashtra is now left with 6,20,060 active cases, the department said in a release.

The Mumbai division, including Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 16,906 cases and 82 deaths during the day, taking the count of cases to 11,50,776 and the fatalities to 21,416.

(With PTI inputs)