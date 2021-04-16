STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi reviews medical oxygen availability as India mulls to import

With cases hitting a new peak in several parts of the country, the demand for medical oxygen has increased as it is a critical component in the treatment of COVID-19-affected patients.

Published: 16th April 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the availability of medical-grade oxygen supply in the country amid the alarming rise of Covid-19 cases.

The meeting comes a day after the government decided to import 50,000 metric ton of oxygen from other countries after first claiming that there is enough production capacity within India to meet the demands.

On Friday, Modi chaired a high-level meeting with officials of various ministries and departments in which the projected use of oxygen during the coming 15 days across 12 high burden states was discussed. These states are Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

The Centre has allocated 4,880 MT, 5,619 MT and 6,593 MT to these states for meeting their projected demand as on April 20, April 25, and April 30, respectively.

On Thursday, the Centre had said that there is sufficient production capacity of around 7,127 metric ton of oxygen in the country, and as per need, the surplus oxygen available with the steel plants is also being utilized. On Monday, the medical oxygen consumption in the country was 3,842 MTs, which is 54% of the daily production capacity, the Union Health Ministry had also said.

However, later in the day, it shared that the Ministry of External Affairs has been sounded out to find source nations from where 50,000 MT medical oxygen can be imported.

In the review meeting, it was suggested that the oxygen will be produced as per the capacity of each plant. The PM asked officials to ensure seamless and free movement of tankers carrying oxygen throughout the country.

India added a record 2,17,353 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India covid cases COVID 19 medical oxygen PM Modi
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp