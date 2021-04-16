STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi slams government's COVID-19 strategy

Rahul said the Centre's strategy consisted of imposing a 'Tughlaqi lockdown, ringing bells and singing praises to the Lord'.

Published: 16th April 2021 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during an election campaign in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said its strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic consisted of imposing a 'Tughlaqi lockdown, ringing bells and singing praises to the Lord'.

The Congress-led opposition has been criticising the government over its handling of the pandemic and the vaccination drive, while the Centre has maintained that its timely steps have been instrumental in fighting COVID-19.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The Central government's COVID-19 strategy -- Stage 1- Impose a Tughlaqi lockdown, Stage 2- Ring bells, Stage 3- Sing praises to the Lord."

The Congress in the past also has compared some of the government's decisions to those taken by Delhi Sultanate ruler Muhammad bin Tughlaq, to allege that they were arbitrary and not well though out.

The Congress has also taken swipes at the government over its 'taali-thaali' call last year in which people across India clapped, rang bells, blew conch shells and beat metal plates in solidarity with health workers fighting the novel coronavirus.

Gandhi's attack on the government came amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases in the country with a record 2,17,353 new infections taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917 on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi lockdown coronavirus covid strategy
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp