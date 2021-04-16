STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajnath Singh directs DRDO team to prepare two COVID-19 hospitals in Lucknow as cases increase

The team is headed to the city as per directions by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow.

Published: 16th April 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

defence minister

Union Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A team from the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) will reach Lucknow on Friday to prepare two COVID-19 hospitals with 500-600 bed capacity in light of the rising coronavirus cases being reported in the state.

COVID-19 cases across the country have been increasing at an alarming rate, especially in Uttar Pradesh, which reported 14,404 new COVID-19 cases, 3,474 discharges, and 85 deaths on Thursday.

With this, the number of recoveries reached 6,18,293 in the state. Currently, there are 95,980 active cases in the state.

As per the health ministry, Uttar Pradesh has reported a growth rate of 19.25 per cent in daily new cases. 46 districts in Uttar Pradesh have crossed their reported highest cases in the last 30 days.

A night curfew was imposed from 7 pm to 8 am in ten districts of the state in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, and classes for 1 to 12 have been suspended till May 15.

