STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three held for black marketing Remdesvir injections in Kanpur

The three persons were arrested on Thursday in a joint operation by the Kanpur Police and the STF after a tip-off regarding black marketing of Remdesivir injections, the official said.

Published: 16th April 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Three persons who were arrested by the police for alleged black marketing of COVID-19 vaccines, in Kanpur, Thursday.

Three persons who were arrested by the police for alleged black marketing of COVID-19 vaccines, in Kanpur, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANPUR: Three persons, including two medical representatives, were arrested here for allegedly black marketing Remdesivir injections, the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Friday.

A total of 265 Remdesivir injections, used in the treatment of COVID-19, were seized from their possession, a senior UP Police Special Task Force official said.

The injections were meant for back marketing, he added.

The three persons were arrested on Thursday in a joint operation by the Kanpur Police and the STF after a tip-off regarding black marketing of Remdesivir injections, the official said.

As per details, the Remdesivir injections were to be sold to someone at a very high price in Kidwai Nagar, the STF said in a statement.

The arrested persons were identified as medical representatives Prashant Shukla and Mohan Soni, residents of Naubasta, and Sachin Kumar of Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur south, Raveena Tyagi said the batch number on the vials was found to be missing.

The arrested persons failed to produce the bill of the vials, she added.

Mobile phones of the arrested persons have been seized to scan call details to unearth the scam, Tyagi said.

An FIR has been registered at Babupurwa police station in this connection, the DCP said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
black marketing Remdesivir injections Uttar Pradesh Police Kanpur Police UP Police Special Task Force
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp