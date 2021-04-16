STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand witnesses 89 times increase in COVID cases during Mahakumbh 2021

Total 2,402 new Covid cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Friday taking the total active cases count in the state to 13,546.

Published: 16th April 2021 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 11:07 PM

Devotees gather to offer prayers during Ganga aarti at Kumbh Mela, at Har ki Pouri, in Haridwar,

Devotees gather to offer prayers during Ganga aarti at Kumbh Mela, at Har ki Pouri, in Haridwar. (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has registered whopping 89 folds increase in duration of April 1-15 in comparison to February 14-28.

The state added 172 cases from February 14-28 while 15,333 cases surfaced between April 1-14 amidst ongoing Mahakumbh in which over 50 lakh gathered in two days- April 12 and 14. 

Anoop Nautiyal, from Social Development for Communities Foundation which has been analysing the Covid 19 data since March 2020, said, "Look at the figures and one can see through the grim situation. The state has conducted total 3,22,404 tests in last 16 days. This is an average of 20,150 tests against the Uttarakhand High Court directions of testing minimum 50000 samples in Haridwar only."

The number of daily Covid cases have reached 2000-2500 per day after commencement of the Mahakumbh in Haridwar from April 1 in comparison to 30-60 cases everyday in February,

A review meeting on the situation in the state was taken by Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday. The CM instructed to ramp up testing and ensure all precautions to check the spread of Covid 19. 

Total 2,402 new Covid cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Friday taking the total active cases count in the state to 13,546. The recovery rate further came down to 85.01% with positivity rate touching 3.65% across the state. 

Meanwhile, the state has vaccinated total 12,85,993 people out of which 2,25,005 have got second dosage of the vaccine too. 

