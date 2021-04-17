STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: Didi indifferent to people's health, skips Covid meetings, says Modi 

The PM also attacked Mamata for politicising the Cooch Behar firing incident a day after the leak of her audiotape in which she is allegedly heard proposing a rally with the victims’ dead bodies.

Published: 17th April 2021 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is not concerned about people’s healthcare as she skipped the last two meetings convened in the wake of the second wave of the Covid pandemic.

"I held two meetings with the chief ministers. But she did not attend. She is not concerned about people’s healthcare in Bengal in the wake of the Covid pandemic," Modi said while addressing a poll rally in Asansol.

Modi also attacked Mamata for politicising the Cooch Behar firing incident a day after the leak of her audiotape in which she is allegedly heard proposing a rally with the victims’ dead bodies.

"An audio tape has come out which shows how Didi (Mamata) is doing politics over it. Didi is asking to take out a procession with dead bodies. She is doing politics over the bodies of the Cooch Behar victims," he said.

ALSO READ | Mamata put future of millions of Bengal's youth at stake to secure nephew's; playing politics of vengence: PM Modi

In the audio clip, Mamata is purportedly heard instructing TMC candidate in Sitalkuchi Partha Pratim Ray not to release the bodies as she would organise a procession with it. She was also heard instructing Ray to engage professional lawyers before lodging an FIR.

Modi also castigated Mamata citing her speech and alleging that the Bengal CM used such words while attacking him which doesn’t befit Bengal’s culture.

"She made a comment on my growing beard and said something was wrong with my head. She labelled me as a superman and accused me of instigating communal discord. The language she used to attack a Prime Minister doesn’t befit to Bengal’s culture," the PM said.     

Modi, in his speech, reminded of the communal clash that took place in Asansol after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "Hundreds of properties were destroyed in the incident. Who was in support of the people responsible for the riots in Asansol?" asked Modi without naming Mamata.

Recalling the 2018 panchayat elections, the PM accused TMC of insulting India’s democracy by depriving people to contest and exercise their franchise. "The people of Bengal have not forgotten how candidates of opposition parties were not allowed to submit nominations in one-third seats in the rural polls. Even, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the TMC’s atrocities in the panchayat elections," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Mamata Banerjee Bengal polls Bengal elections Bengal assembly elections Bengal assembly polls Bengal polls 2021 Bengal elections 2021
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp