BJP alleges members of a political party were present during Sopore militant attack

Two municipal councillors and a policeman were killed in the militant attack in Sopore on March 29.

Published: 17th April 2021 06:38 PM

Indian Army

Army soldiers rush towards encounter site at Reban area of Sopore North Kashmir. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP alleged on Saturday that seven members of a political party wearing helmets were present at the site of a recent militant attack in Sopore, and demanded an investigation into it.

A BJP spokesman asked whether the party members knew about the attack beforehand.

"Seven members of a particular political party were wearing cricket helmets when two of our municipal councillors were killed in a militant attack in Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recently.

...Is this political terrorism? Did these seven members already know that there would be a militant attack?" BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said, without naming the party.

Two municipal councillors and a policeman were killed in the militant attack in Sopore on March 29.

Thakur demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

"Why were they wearing helmets? Police must investigate it thoroughly," he said.

