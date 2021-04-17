STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress criticises PM Modi for addressing election rallies instead of cordinating pandemic control

Congress' senior spokesperson P Chidambaram said the prime minister should be at his job, sitting at his desk and coordinating with chief ministers in handling the COVID pandemic.

Published: 17th April 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 08:06 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an election public rally in West Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an election public rally in West Bengal. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday launched an all-out attack on the Centre over the handling of the pandemic, accusing it of “colossal mismanagement”, and cautioned of an “unprecedented catastrophe” unless urgent corrective measures are taken.  The party also charged PM Narendra Modi with “shocking callousness” for addressing rallies in poll-bound West Bengal “instead of staying in Delhi” to handle the COVID pandemic situation. The highest decision-making body of the Congress, chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met here virtually to discuss the situation in the country and suggest measures to the government to tackle the crisis.

BKC vaccination centre in Mumbai closed
due to shortage of doses | PTI

Accusing the Modi government of “gross unpreparedness” and “adhocism” in managing the crisis, Congress president Sonia Gandhi suggested reducing the immunisation age to 25 years, especially those with co-morbidities, and providing income support to people.

At the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), she also called for making all equipment, medicines and instruments required for treating Covid-19 free of the GST.

Addressing a press conference after the meet that lasted over two-and-a-half hours, Congress’ senior spokesperson P Chidambaram said concrete suggestions made by CWC members would be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a letter by former PM  Manmohan Singh.

On allowing the Kumbh Mela to proceed, former Union minister P Chidambaram said the damage has been done. “Locking the stable after the horses have bolted. All economic indicators presented a grim picture, and a lockdown will further worsen the situation,” he added.

