Decision on stricter Covid-related curbs to be taken on April 18, says CM Nitish Kumar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

The Bihar government is set to take a major decision to impose stricter curbs to check the rising infection rate of COVID-19 on April 18 at a meeting of officials after Saturday’s all-party meet.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday after chairing a high-level meeting with officials said that the government will inform the representatives of all the parties about the steps being taken to check the pandemic spread at the all-party meeting, taking place on Saturday through virtual modes under the chairmanship of Governor Phagu Chauhan.

He told the media that the final decision on strict curbs to be imposed in the state will be taken on April 18.

The CM added that Covid positive cases in the state are rising everyday.

Meanwhile, official sources said that a weekend curfew or a lockdown may be imposed first in districts like Patna as the city reports the highest number of covid-19 cases daily.

The availability of Oxygen in hospitals in Bihar will also be discussed at the meeting, Kumar added.

Principal Secretary Pratyay Amrit earlier said that efforts are on to ensure proper availability of oxygen in hospitals and that oxygen plants will soon be set up in two government Covid-dedicated hospitals in Patna.

There are also preparations to start oxygen plants in seven other government hospitals of the state within the next seven to ten days.