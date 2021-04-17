STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Decision on stricter Covid-related curbs to be taken on April 18, says CM Nitish Kumar

The availability of Oxygen in hospitals in Bihar will also be discussed at the meeting, Kumar added. 

Published: 17th April 2021 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

The Bihar government is set to take a major decision to impose stricter curbs to check the rising infection rate of COVID-19 on April 18 at a meeting of officials after Saturday’s all-party meet.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday after chairing a high-level meeting with officials said that the government will inform the representatives of all the parties about the steps being taken to check the pandemic spread at the all-party meeting, taking place on Saturday through virtual modes under the  chairmanship of Governor Phagu Chauhan.

He told the media that the final decision on strict curbs to be imposed in the state will be taken on April 18. 

The CM added that Covid positive cases in the state are rising everyday.

Meanwhile, official sources said that a weekend curfew or a lockdown may be imposed first in districts like Patna as the city reports the highest number of covid-19 cases daily. 

The availability of Oxygen in hospitals in Bihar will also be discussed at the meeting, Kumar added. 

Principal Secretary Pratyay Amrit earlier said that efforts are on to ensure proper availability of oxygen in hospitals and that oxygen plants will soon be set up in two government Covid-dedicated hospitals in Patna.

There are also preparations to start oxygen plants in seven other government hospitals of the state within the next seven to ten days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Nitish Kumar
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp