MP makes quarantine a must for Kumbh Mela returnees

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: All Mahakumbh pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh will have to undergo self-isolation or be quarantined on returning to their home state.

The state home department issued directions to all 53 districts in the state on Saturday that all pilgrims returning home from the Haridwar Kumbh Mela will have to compulsorily inform the authorities immediately after reaching home cities, towns, or villages.

The return of pilgrims from Haridwar can also be informed to their district collector by all aware and responsible citizens as well.

Based on this information, the district collectors in respective districts will ensure the self-isolation/quarantining of the Haridwar Kumbh returnees.

As per the instructions by the additional chief secretary (ACS-Home) Rajesh Rajoura, the orders in this respect will be executed with immediate effect.

The MP government’s directions assume significance following reports about large numbers of seers and pilgrim testing Covid positive in Haridwar.

Just two days ago, the BJP government in Karnataka had asked those returning from Kumbh to get themselves quarantined and tested for the Covid infection.