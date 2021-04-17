RJD supporters in Patna elated after Lalu Prasad Yadav gets bail in fodder scam

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: After a long time, festive cheers prevailed on Saturday at the official residence of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna after news arrived about the bail granted by the Jharkhand HC in connection with the Dumka treasury case in the fodder scam.

"It's a sacred Saturday for us on which our 'bhagwan' has been granted bail. Sweets are sweeter than ever before us," an elated Manoj Kumar said here.

Shivanand Tiwari, senior leader of RJD who is considered close to Lalu's family, said all of Bihar welcomes the bail amid reports from various districts of supporters distributing sweets.

Chitaranjan Gagan, RJD spokesperson, said the bail to the party supremo will embolden the political morale of supporters, who have been waiting for it, trusting in the judiciary.

Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted that the messiah of the downtrodden is coming to take care of them. "Garibo, banchito aur pichharo ka rahnuma aa raha hai", he tweeted.

Meanwhile, some political observers here said that politics in Bihar will certainly get a new twist after Lalu Prasad returns to the state.