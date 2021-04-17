Srinagar diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has said more intensive care unit (ICU) beds are needed to save severely-ill Covid patients in the Valley.

Published: 17th April 2021 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Valley hospitals in need of more ICU beds
The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has said more intensive care unit (ICU) beds are needed to save severely-ill Covid patients in the Valley. DAK president and influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan said hospitals in Kashmir are witnessing an increase in admissions of critically ill Covid patients over the past two weeks and many of them need intensive care. “We need to increase the number of ICU beds to prevent deaths,” he said, adding, “How fast intensive care is given to them determines whether they survive or not.” Like other parts of the country, Jammu and Kashmir is also witnessing a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases. 

Parents urged to pay fee for survival of pvt schools
The Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir has appealed to parents whose wards are studying in various private educational institutes to pay the school fee as most schools are on the verge of closure due to financial crunch. It said the fee paid by students is the only source of income for private schools and if that income doesn’t come on time, then it creates a survival issue for the institutions. The schools in Kashmir have remained mostly closed since August 5, 2019 when the Centre scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated J&K state into two UTs. The Association said there are recurrent costs for schools but the income is either stagnant or has drastically gone down. It said if the schools get closed in the absence of collection of fee, it will destabilise the entire education sector. 

Poultry outlets warned against dumping waste
The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has warned poultry outlets and dealers in Srinagar not to throw waste in drains and waterbodies. It cautioned that those found involved in throwing waste in drains and waterbodies shall be liable to a fine of Rs 10,000  on every such instance. Besides, their business units would be sealed on subsequent offences. The SMC had been receiving complaints about poultry outlets and dealers throwing poultry waste in drains or waterbodies. The SMC is now offering a Poultry Waste Collection Service in Srinagar to the poultry dealers on a monthly charge. 

Jammu vendors fume over new excise policy 
The excise department has unveiled the New Excise Policy saying it is an attempt to ensure transparency in allotment of liquor shops. The excise commissioner said the new policy is completely transparent. “The policy will end favouritism. E-bidding for licenses has been confined to domiciles of J&K only,” he said. However, the wine traders of Jammu rejected the policy alleging that non-locals would participate in the e-bids and snatch sway their livelihood. Of the 221 liquor shops for which e-bidding would take place, 217 are in Jammu.

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir fayazwani123@gmail.com

