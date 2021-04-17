STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP COVID crisis: After temple town Varanasi, Mathura brings in strict COVID-19 curbs

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 , amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, at a bus stand in Jammu, Wednesday

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MATHURA: The Mathura district administration Friday introduced some curbs in the wake of rising coronavirus cases, saying people coming from other states would have to undergo screening for Covid-19.

"While people with symptoms would be kept in quarantine for 14 days, asymptomatic ones would have to undergo home quarantine for a week," District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.

He said a detailed record of such people irrespective of their places of quarantine would be maintained with their signatures.

For community surveillance, 'Gram Nigrani Samiti' and 'Mohalla Nigrani Samiti' are being activated, he said.

According to officials, temple authorities have been asked to adhere to Covid-19 norms strictly with a complete ban on garland offerings and distribution of Prasadam.

While Parikrama in Dwarkadhish temple, Mathura, and Radha Damodar temple, Vrindavan, has been completely banned, the entry of senior citizens and children has also been restrained in Radha Damodar temple, officials added.

Temple timings in Dwarkadhish temple has been reduced with restriction on opening of portals of the temple, Raksh Tewari, the media incharge of the temple said.

As against four times in each shift (forenoon and afternoon shift), now the portals would open only twice in each shift, he added.

Timings of Radha Damodar temple Vrindaban have also been curtailed to 3.5 hours (8.00 AM to 11.30 AM) in the morning and two hours (5.00 PM to 7.00 PM) in the evening shift.

UP's daily COVID-19 cases surged to a record high of 27,426 on Friday, taking the state's cumulative tally to 7,93,720, an official said.

The death toll climbed to 9,583 with 103 more fatalities, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

This is the third consecutive day when the state has reported a record rise in COVID-19 cases.

A total of 22,439 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded on Thursday and 20,510 on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, 27,426 fresh cases were reported while 6,429 people were discharged," Prasad said. Currently, there are 1,50,676 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of these, 77,146 patients are in home isolation, 2,435 in private hospitals and the remaining in government hospitals, he said.

A total of 6,33,461 people have recovered from the infection so far, he added.

Among the fresh cases, maximum 6,598 recovered from Lucknow, 2,344 from Varanasi, 1,758 from Allahabad, 1403 from Kanpur, 846 from Gorakhpur, 497 from GB Nagar, besides others, according to a health bulletin issued here.

The state capital witnessed maximum of 35 deaths, while seven deaths were reported from Kanpur, five from Ballia and Ghaziabad, four from Moradabad and Allahabad, it said.

On Thursday, 2.23 lakh samples were tested.

With this, the total number of samples tested so far has risen to over 3.78 crore, Prasad said.

