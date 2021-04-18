STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After spike in cases, all Northeast states bring back COVID-19 curbs

The Assam government has made it mandatory for all air and train passengers to undergo COVID-19 tests upon arrival in the state. 

Published: 18th April 2021 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

In Arunachal Pradesh, the government is mulling making COVID-19 tests mandatory for all people entering the state. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases have made the states in the Northeast re-enforce COVID-19 restrictions.

In Assam, all schools up to class 5 will remain closed in the districts which record over 100 fresh cases.

The government has made it mandatory for all air and train passengers to undergo COVID-19 tests upon arrival in the state. 

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the existing COVID-19 situation in the state was linked to people with travel history. He said the a negative certificate issued in other states would not be accepted.

Assam on Saturday recorded 876 cases, 360 of them in Kamrup (Metro) of which Guwahati is the district headquarters. Two people also died which took the overall death toll to 1,129. The state has 4,069 active cases as of Sunday.

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 95 cases which took the number of its active caseload to 649, as per official sources.

The state government has made it mandatory for visitors to register themselves in the official COVID portal. The entrants, other than those from the Northeast, shall carry a valid RT-PCR/CBNATT/TrueNat negative report. The north-easterners will carry an RAT report.

The government has ordered that the maximum number of persons allowed during any religious, social or private gatherings will be 50 or one-third the capacity for indoors, and 100 persons or one-third the capacity for outdoors. 

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has imposed curfew from 8.00 pm to 4.00 am. Thirty-nine people tested positive on Saturday. Currently, the state has 190 active cases. Mizoram already has a night curfew in place.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the government is mulling making COVID-19 tests mandatory for all people entering the state.

The Tripura government said the COVID situation was under control. The state has 383 active cases.

