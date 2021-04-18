STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Attack on BJP candidate's convoy in Bengal: Party protests outside police station

BJP leader and candidate from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari also commented on the incident saying that resorting to violence is TMC's habit.

Published: 18th April 2021 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP flags (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

SAINTHIA: The convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Sainthia Priya Saha was allegedly attacked on Saturday by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

"TMC miscreants attacked my convoy, bombs were hurled at our workers," Saha said.

Saha, along with other party workers, protested outside a police station late on Saturday night.

"If the police don't take any action against the culprits, we'll sit here in front of the police station 24 by 7," Saha said.

"It is their habit. There's no one with the TMC, besides goons," Adhikari told media.

The voting for the sixth phase will be held on April 22, where in 306 candidates will contest for 43 constituencies across four districts.

