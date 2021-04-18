STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal polls: Will not hold any major rally amid rise in COVID-19 cases, says TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay

TMC flag (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: Days after the Left Front said it would not hold any large-scale public meetings in Bengal amid the steep hike in COVID-19 cases, state minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, fielded by the TMC from the prized Bhawanipur seat, said on Sunday that he, too, would desist from organising any major rally.

Chattopadhyay, who has been entrusted with the job of retaining the Bhawanipur seat after its sitting MLA and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee decided to contest the polls from Nandigram, is the first candidate from the ruling party to have made such a claim.

"With the rise of Covid cases, I have decided not to hold any Central Rally in Bhawanipur AC for upcoming Election Campaign, which I have always held in previous elections. Requesting everyone to Wear Mask & stay safe," he tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also cancelled his public rallies in West Bengal in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances."

He advised all other politicians to think about the consequences of holding large public rallies.

