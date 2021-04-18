Former Assam CM Bhumidhar Barman dies at 91 in Guwahati

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Former Assam Chief Minister Bhumidhar Barman passed away at a Guwahati hospital on Sunday evening after a prolonged illness.

The 89-year-old Congress veteran had served as the CM of Assam for a brief period from April 22-May 14, 1996 after the death of the then CM Hiteswar Saikia.

Anguished by the passing away of former Assam CM and senior politician, Shri Bhumidhar Barman. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 18, 2021

An MBBS, he was first elected to the Assembly in 1967. Subsequently, he was elected six more times.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was among leaders who mourned the demise.

“Saddened to learn about the demise of former Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Bhumidhar Barman. My sincere condolences to his bereaved family members and well-wishers. Om shanti,” Sonowal tweeted.

Several political parties also mourned the death.