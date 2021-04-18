STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand govt suspends all educational activities to break COVID chain

Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that all schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational activities will remain closed.

Published: 18th April 2021 04:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo| PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In view of the surging COVID cases, all educational activities in Jharkhand have been suspended till further orders.

After a meeting with Health Minister Banna Gupta, Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon and Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that all schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational activities will remain closed.

“To decrease the speed of infection and break the chain of COVID-19, we have taken some decision like all schools, colleges, coaching institutes, training institutes, along with Angawari centres will remain closed,” said the Chief Minister. In addition to that, all examinations to be held in Jharkhand, whether it is of primary, secondary or higher education level will also remain cancelled till further orders, he added.

Soren further added that the upper limit of guests participating in marriage ceremonies have also been decreased from 200 to 50 with immediate effect. Some tough decisions may also be taken in view of the severity of the infection in the second wave of COVID-19, he said.

Soren also advised people not to come out of their homes unnecessarily to help State Government break the chain of coronavirus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID cases in Jharkhand Jharkhand COVID cases COVID restrictions in Jharkhand
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp