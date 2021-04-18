Jharkhand govt suspends all educational activities to break COVID chain

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In view of the surging COVID cases, all educational activities in Jharkhand have been suspended till further orders.

After a meeting with Health Minister Banna Gupta, Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon and Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced that all schools, colleges, coaching centres and other educational activities will remain closed.

“To decrease the speed of infection and break the chain of COVID-19, we have taken some decision like all schools, colleges, coaching institutes, training institutes, along with Angawari centres will remain closed,” said the Chief Minister. In addition to that, all examinations to be held in Jharkhand, whether it is of primary, secondary or higher education level will also remain cancelled till further orders, he added.

Soren further added that the upper limit of guests participating in marriage ceremonies have also been decreased from 200 to 50 with immediate effect. Some tough decisions may also be taken in view of the severity of the infection in the second wave of COVID-19, he said.

Soren also advised people not to come out of their homes unnecessarily to help State Government break the chain of coronavirus.