Jharkhand: Shopkeepers imposing self-lockdown to break chain of COVID-19

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In the wake of surge in the cases of COVID-19, several businessmen in Jharkhand have decided to impose self lockdown form Monday. The state capital’s largest retail market - Shastri Market will remain closed completely from Monday.

According to officials of Shastri Market Shops Association, all the 120 shops owners have decided to keep their establishments closed till further decision is taken in this regard. They believe that one should not remain dependent completely on government and it is the need of the hour that they should take measures on their own to remain safe.

"Initially, a unanimous decision for keeping their shops closed for a week has been taken. A day before the completion of the week, further course of action will be discussed as per the current situation,” said Secretary Ranjeet Gupta. The decision was taken looking at the increasing severity of the second wave of

coronavirus, he added.

He further added that all the shop owners during that period will remain at home to break the chain of coronavirus. He also appealed other business establishments to come forward and close their shops for the safety of their family members and society at large.

Not only Shastri Market, but there are several other shop owners who have decided individually to impose self-lockdown for the sake of safety of their near and dear ones. A sweet shop owner at Argora Chowk also closed his shop for 20 days looking at the surge in COVID-19 cases all over the State.

“We have decided to impose self-imposed lockdown looking at the increasing number of cases of corona virus in Ranchi. Intially, the shop will remain closed for 20 days following which decision will be taken according to the current situation,” said shop manager of Sweet Centre Pradeep Ghosh. The decision was

taken on individual basis for the sake of the safety of customers and the workers, he added.