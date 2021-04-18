Lockdowns, curfews should not affect vaccination drive against COVID: Centre to States, UTs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to ensure that restrictions on movement imposed for COVID-19 control do not adversely impact the vaccination exercise. In a letter, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said various measures are being undertaken to control the spread of coronavirus infection which includes curfews and partial/complete lockdown.Certain hospitals are being earmarked as dedicated Covid hospitals for management of the ongoing surge, he wrote.

“In this regard, it is advised that vaccination services should not be affected by COVID-19 curfews/lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and fro COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) should not be restricted during such interventions. “Similarly, those CVCs which have been identified as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals should continue providing uninterrupted COVID-19 vaccination services.

“Vaccination services should be provided in a separate building/block in these hospitals that is directly separated from the building/block where management of COVID-19 patients is being done,” he said to states and UTs.

The senior health official urged the states and UTs to direct officials for ensuring uninterrupted continuation of COVID-19 vaccination. “The Government will extend all possible support for COVID-19 vaccination...” Vaccination drive has now completed three months wherein 12.26 crore doses have been administered, he added.