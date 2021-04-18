STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdowns, curfews should not affect vaccination drive against COVID: Centre to States, UTs

The ministry said that vaccination services should be provided in a separate building/block in these hospitals that are distinctly separated from COVID centres.

Published: 18th April 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

A road near Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal wears a deserted look on Sunday | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to ensure that restrictions on movement imposed for COVID-19 control do not adversely impact the vaccination exercise. In a letter, Additional Secretary in the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said various measures are being undertaken to control the spread of coronavirus infection which includes curfews and partial/complete lockdown.Certain hospitals are being earmarked as dedicated Covid hospitals for management of the ongoing surge, he wrote.

“In this regard, it is advised that vaccination services should not be affected by COVID-19 curfews/lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and fro COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) should not be restricted during such interventions. “Similarly, those CVCs which have been identified as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals should continue providing uninterrupted COVID-19 vaccination services.

“Vaccination services should be provided in a separate building/block in these hospitals that is directly separated from the building/block where management of COVID-19 patients is being done,” he said to states and UTs.

The senior health official urged the states and UTs to  direct officials for ensuring uninterrupted continuation of COVID-19 vaccination. “The Government will extend all possible support for COVID-19 vaccination...” Vaccination drive has now completed three months wherein 12.26 crore doses have been administered, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Health Ministry COVID19 Coronavirus Covid vaccination COVID treatment COVID lockdown
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp