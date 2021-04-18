STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No charges will be levied from states for COVID-19 isolation coaches: Northern Railways

Northern Railways GM Ashutosh Gangal said that the rail body has purchased oxygen cylinders and can provide two cylinders in each coach.

Published: 18th April 2021 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

A sanitation staffer spray disinfectant at COVID -19 Isolation Coaches in Delhi

A sanitation staffer spray disinfectant at COVID -19 Isolation Coaches in Delhi. (File photo| Anil Shakya, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: No charges will be levied from states for COVID-19 isolation coaches, said Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal on Sunday. "To my knowledge, no charges will be levied from states for COVID isolation coaches. Health ministry guidelines don't mention any such thing," Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal said.

He further said, "We have purchased oxygen cylinders, we can provide two cylinders in each coach. Thereafter refilling and other things will be taken care of by the state governments." The Indian Railways has converted 4,002 train coaches as a COVID-19 care-cum-isolation facility to provide assistance to state governments amid surging coronavirus cases in the country.

Pictures for the same were shared by Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal on Sunday. "Railways is devoting all its resources for fighting COVID-19. Isolation coaches have started functioning at Nandurbar, Maharashtra with COVID-19 patients being admitted," he added.

Additionally, as some states are facing scarcity of medical oxygen amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country, the Railways is getting ready to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and oxygen cylinders across the key corridors.

A meeting was held between Railway Board officials and State Transport Commissioners along with representatives of industry on the "issues related to transportation of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO)" on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways Northern Railway COVID19 Coronavirus Isolation coaches COVID isolation coach Oxygen supply
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp