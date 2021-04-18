STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 12 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in 92 days in India

Cumulatively, 12,26,22,590 vaccine doses have been administered through 18,15,325 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

Published: 18th April 2021 01:30 PM

vaccine drive

A man getting vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India took only 92 days to reach the mark of 12-crore vaccinations, the fastest country to do so, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

It is followed by the US which took 97 days and China which took 108 days.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 12 crore as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, it said.

These include 91,28,146 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 57,08,223 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,12,33,415 FLWs who have received the first dose and  55,10,238 FLWs who have taken the second dose.

Besides,  4,55,94,522 and 38,91,294  beneficiaries aged more than 60 have been administered the first and second dose respectively and 4,04,74,993 and 10,81,759  beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively.

Eight states account for 59.5 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.

"The four states Gujarat (1,03,37,448), Maharashtra (1,21,39,453), Rajasthan (1,06,98,771) and UP (1,07,12,739) have so far administered more than 1 crore doses each to their population.

Gujarat completed 1 crore vaccinations on April 16 while the other three states achieved it on April 14," the ministry said.

"India took only 92 days to reach 12 crore vaccinations, the fastest country to do so. It is followed by the US which took 97 days and China (108 days)," the ministry stated.

Over 26 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on day-92 of the vaccination drive (April 17), 26,84,956 vaccine doses were given.

A total of 20,22,599 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 39,998 sessions for the first dose and 6,62,357 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine, it stated.

