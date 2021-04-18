STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police search for 20 'absconding' Covid patients who attended Mahakumbh

The absconders had visited the Kumbh from different parts of the country and were admitted to the hospital after testing positive. 

An isolation centre with 1,000 beds for Covid patients in Vasai, Maharastra

Image of an isolation centre used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state police on Sunday registered case against 20 Covid-19 positive patients who 'absconded' from a hospital in Muni Ki Reti area in Tehri district. 

Sanjay Gunjyal, inspector general of police said, "Cases have been registered against 20 people who ran away for flouting norms and endangering the lives of other people. Teams have been formed to look for them. We have also alerted Rajasthan government to where these people belonged."

These people visited the Kumbh from different parts of the country and were admitted to the hospital after testing positive. 

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand state registered maximum number of Covid-19 cases in week 57 (April 11-17) with a total of 13,924.

The number of deaths also increased to 104 in comparison to week 56 when 27 lives were lost.

Active cases in Uttarakhand reached 17,293 on Sunday with detection of 2630 new cases across 13 districts of the hill state. 

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat chaired an emergency meeting with key officials of the state to review Covid situation in the state. Decisions were made to increase fine for not wearing masks from Rs 200 to Rs 500.

The CM also instructed strict action against those violating norms and not adhering to Covid safe behaviour. 

The state government also reduced number of guests to be allowed in marriages and other public gatherings except the ongoing Mahakumbh in Haridwar to 100. Earlier, last week the limit was called at 200. 
 

