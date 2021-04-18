STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Schools, colleges, universities closed in J-K till May 15, only limited gathering allowed

The order stated that ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings /functions shall be 20 in case of funerals: 50 for all kinds of gatherings at Indoor venues.

Published: 18th April 2021 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore, in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In view of surge in Covid cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday ordered closure of all educational institutions till May 15, put cap on gatherings and has made Covid-19 antigen test mandatory for all travelers to Jammu and Kashmir.

The government in an order announced that all Universities and Colleges in J&K shall remain closed for imparting on-campus/in-person education to the students till 15.05.2021 except for the courses/programs that require physical presence of students on account of laboratory/research/thesis work and internship etc.

The colleges will move to online mode.

The order was announced after a detailed review of the current Covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir was conducted by the Lt Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, with the Chief Secretary, J&K, Financial Commissioner, Health; Administrative Secretary School Education, Administrative Secretary Higher Education; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu/Kashmir and other officers. 

The order further stated all schools in J&K shall continue to remain closed for imparting on-campus / in-person education to the students till 15.05.2021.

Announcing the cap on gathering, the order stated that ceiling on the number of people permitted to attend gatherings /functions shall be 20 in case of funerals: 50 for all kinds of gatherings at Indoor venues and 100 for all kind of gatherings at outdoor venues. 

"The matadors/buses/minibuses and other modes of public transport shall ply strictly as per their authorized seating capacity. No standing will be allowed," the order stated adding District Superintendents of Police shall ensure that this is strictly complied with and punitive measures are taken under relevant provisions of the law.

It said the existing guideline for compulsory testing of all incoming passengers to J&K shall be strongly enforced. "All passengers or travelers coming to J&K, whether by rail, road or air, will have to compulsorily undergo a COVID-19 antigen test through any of the prescribed methods as per the protocol of the government”.

In order to maintain social distancing in the markets, District Magistrates have been directed to put in place an effective mechanism to ensure COVID appropriate behaviour in all crowded markets/shopping complexes and malls. 

“In this regard, necessary cooperation and support of the local Bazar / market associations may also be taken. Strict action will be taken if anyone is found in violation,” the order stated.

The government encouraged the market associations to voluntarily try to stagger opening timings/ schedules to reduce crowds.

