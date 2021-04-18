Three hacked to death in Rajasthan over girl's elopement with accused

By PTI

KOTA: Three men were hacked to death over the elopement of a girl with one of the accused who was already married, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sheojilal Mogya (55) of Rein village in Bundi district, and Gopal Mogya (53) and Mukesh Mogya (30) of Laban village of Bundi district.

Balu Mogya (30) of Tonk district, one of the 3-4 accused, had eloped with the daughter of the deceased, Sheojilal, around Holi this year.

However, as Babu Mogya was already married to Sheojilal's maternal niece, the latter did not want his daughter to get married to Balu, DSP and CO (Itawa) Vijayshankar Sharma said.

Since wedding through 'Nata Pratha' (tradition of having more than one wife through payment to the parents or guardians of the woman) is prevalent among the Mogya tribe, Balu was mounting pressure on Sheojilal for a negotiation but he was not agreeing to it, he added.

To sort out the dispute, Balu Mogya and Sheojilal along with their aides held a meeting on Saturday in an abandoned field in Khatoli area where Sheojilal and the accused Balu worked as guards under the same contractor, he said.

They started drinking liquor at noon and a scuffle broke out in the evening in which Sheojilal, and his aides Gopal and Mukesh, were brutally attacked by the accused with sharp weapons and were left in a pool of blood and at around 6 pm.

After receiving information from some by passersby around 10 pm on Saturday, the police reached the spot from where three persons with fatal injuries were rushed to the hospital.

Doctors declared the three brought dead, the DSP said adding the three persons were stated to have of excessive bleeding.

The police lodged a case under section 302 and 34 of the IPC against Balu Mogya, Hansraj Mogya (35) and two others of the Tonk district.

They also handed over the three bodies to their family members after postmortem on Sunday morning, he further said.

Three separate police teams have been dispatched to nab the accused, however, they are yet to be traced, he added.