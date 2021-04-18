STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three hacked to death in Rajasthan over girl's elopement with accused

The deceased were identified as Sheojilal Mogya (55) of Rein village in Bundi district, and Gopal Mogya (53) and Mukesh Mogya (30) of Laban village of Bundi district.

Published: 18th April 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

KOTA: Three men were hacked to death over the elopement of a girl with one of the accused who was already married, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sheojilal Mogya (55) of Rein village in Bundi district, and Gopal Mogya (53) and Mukesh Mogya (30) of Laban village of Bundi district.

Balu Mogya (30) of Tonk district, one of the 3-4 accused, had eloped with the daughter of the deceased, Sheojilal, around Holi this year.

However, as Babu Mogya was already married to Sheojilal's maternal niece, the latter did not want his daughter to get married to Balu, DSP and CO (Itawa) Vijayshankar Sharma said.

Since wedding through 'Nata Pratha' (tradition of having more than one wife through payment to the parents or guardians of the woman) is prevalent among the Mogya tribe, Balu was mounting pressure on Sheojilal for a negotiation but he was not agreeing to it, he added.

To sort out the dispute, Balu Mogya and Sheojilal along with their aides held a meeting on Saturday in an abandoned field in Khatoli area where Sheojilal and the accused Balu worked as guards under the same contractor, he said.

They started drinking liquor at noon and a scuffle broke out in the evening in which Sheojilal, and his aides Gopal and Mukesh, were brutally attacked by the accused with sharp weapons and were left in a pool of blood and at around 6 pm.

After receiving information from some by passersby around 10 pm on Saturday, the police reached the spot from where three persons with fatal injuries were rushed to the hospital.

Doctors declared the three brought dead, the DSP said adding the three persons were stated to have of excessive bleeding.

The police lodged a case under section 302 and 34 of the IPC against Balu Mogya, Hansraj Mogya (35) and two others of the Tonk district.

They also handed over the three bodies to their family members after postmortem on Sunday morning, he further said.

Three separate police teams have been dispatched to nab the accused, however, they are yet to be traced, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan crime Rajasthan honour killing
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp