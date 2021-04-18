STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP COVID command centre employee tells patient to die, audio goes viral

The patient, Santosh Singh, said he has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath complaining about the employee's behaviour.

Published: 18th April 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: An audio clip of an employee of the Integrated COVID Command Centre of Uttar Pradesh purportedly telling a patient to go and die has gone viral.

The patient, Santosh Singh, said he has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath complaining about the employee's behaviour.

"I wrote a letter to the UP Chief Minister regarding the use of unparliamentary language by the helpline staff on Thursday. As of now, four members of our family are in isolation (after testing positive for COVID-19)," said Santosh Singh, the son of former chief of the BJP's Lucknow city unit Manohar Singh.

In his letter to the chief minister, Santosh Singh said they have been in home isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus on April 12.

"On April 15, at 8.14 am, a phone call came from the command centre. A woman asked whether we had downloaded the home isolation app and filled the required details," he said.

When he informed the woman that no one had told his family to do so and that no doctor contacted them, the woman got angry and said, "Jaakar mar jaao. (Go and die). After this, the call was disconnected."

Singh said, "This type of language is used with patients. At this point of time, every person is in fear and such things are spoken to the patients. There is no humanity left in the workers, nor there is any fear."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Home Isolation
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp