Uttarakhand cancels class 10 board exams amid Covid surge; class 12 exams postponed

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel the class 10 exams while class 12 exams have been postponed and a call will be taken on the same on June 1.

Arvind Pandey, state education minister said, "The decision is for the safety of the children from Covid 19 infection. The new strain is also affecting children. We all need to be cautious ans careful. The decision on class 12 exams will be taken on June 1."

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education class 12 exams were scheduled to begin from May 4 onwards. Last year, 1.19 lakh students appeared for class 12 and 1.47 lakh for class 10 exams held by the UBSE.

This decision by the Uttarakhand board has been taken on the lines of CBSE, who cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams earlier this week.

Schools from classes 1-12 have been shut down in Haridwar, Dehradun and Haldwani till April 30, due to spike in Covid 19 cases.

The class 10 students will be promoted to the next class, class 11 on the basis of the marks obtained in the internal assessment and pre-boards, said state education department officials.

