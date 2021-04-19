STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths

Active cases have surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi.

By Agencies

India recorded another highest single-day surge of 2,73,810 coronavirus cases taking the overall caseload to 1,50,61,919. There were also a record 1,619 new fatalities in the same period pushing the nationwide death toll to 1,78,769.

The number of discharges in the last 24 hours stood at 1,44,178 taking the total recoveries to 1,29,53,821.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days, while active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. Incidentally, the active cases was up for  40th day in a row reaching 19,29,329 cases, comprising 12.81 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent.

At present, India has totally vaccinated 12,38,52,566 people.

According to the ICMR,  26,78,94,549 samples have been tested up to April 18 with 13,56,133  samples being tested on Sunday.

The 1,619 new fatalities include 503 from Maharashtra, 170 from Chhattisgarh, 161 from Delhi, 127 from Uttar Pradesh, 110 from Gujarat, 81 from Karnataka, 68 from Punjab, 66 from  Madhya Pradesh, 50 from Jharkhand, 42 each from Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, 29 from Haryana, 28 from West Bengal and 25 from Kerala.

WATCH:

A total of 1,78,769 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 60,473 from Maharashtra, 13,351 from Karnataka, 13,113 from Tamil Nadu, 12,121 from Delhi, 10,568 from West Bengal, 9,830 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,902 from Punjab and 7,410 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

India’s Covid tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and’50 lakh on September 16. It surged past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

(With agencies inputs)

