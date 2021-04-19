STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Rajasthan announces 15-day lockdown with exemptions

In smaller cities where the infection is less, the weekend curfew can be reduced to two to three days.

Published: 19th April 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 11:07 AM

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In view of the growing coronavirus cases, a lockdown has been imposed in Rajasthan from April 19 to May 3rd with some exemptions. However, the Ashok Gehlot government has named it 'jan anushasan  pakhwada' (Public Discipline Fortnight). During this time, all government offices except the essential services will be closed. Markets, workplaces and cinemas will also remain shut. The construction sector is allowed to carry on in order to stop the migration of labourers.

During a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday evening, the Ministers suggested imposing a lockdown in Rajasthan. After this, the final decision was left to CM Ashok Gehlot.

The Chief Minister soon carried out an open review and decided to put a lockdown late in the night. "The government will take strict steps to curb the Corona surge in the state. The way the infections are rising along with the death rate is alarming. People need to follow the guidelines of the government and the instructions of the medical professionals strongly", said Gehlot in a press release.

The pandemic situation in the state of Rajasthan is turning grim. As the number of cases continue to surge, the state recorded 10,514  new positive cases on Sunday including 42 deaths. Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Kota have emerged as the major hotspots of Corona infection. The total number of Corona deaths in the state has now risen to 3151 while the number of active cases has gone beyond 67000. 

