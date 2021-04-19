STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Ten states account for over 78 per cent of new cases

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 63.18 per cent of India's total active cases.

Published: 19th April 2021 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

A road near Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal wears a deserted look on Sunday | Pti

By PTI

NEW DEHI: Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan are among the 10 states that account for 78.58 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

India's daily cases continue to soar and a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 new coronavirus infections have been registered in a span of 24 hours.

The other states in the list of 10 are Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 68,631.

It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 30,566 while Delhi reported 25,462 new cases.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 19,29,329 and now comprises 12.81 per cent of the country's total infections.

A net increase of 1,28,013 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 63.18 per cent of India's total active cases.

ALSO READ: Starting 10 pm tonight, Delhi to be under lockdown till Monday morning

India's cumulative recoveries surged to 1,29,53,821 with  1,44,178 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.19 per cent , the ministry said.

A total of 1,619 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 85.11 per cent of the new deaths, the ministry said.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (503) and Chhattisgarh follows with 170 daily deaths.

Ten states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

These are Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu & Dadra and Nagar Haveli,Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Nagaland, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 12.38 crore as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 12,38,52,566 vaccine doses have been administered through 18,37,373 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 91,36,134 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 57,20,048 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,12,63,909 front line workers (FLWs) who have received the 1st dose and 55,32,396 FLWs  who have taken the 2nd dose.

Besides, 4,59,05,265 and 40,90,388  beneficiaries aged above 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively while 4,10,66,462  and 11,37,964 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have taken the first and second dose respectively.

Eight states account for 59.42 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.

Over 12 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on Day-93 of the vaccination drive (April 18), 12,30,007 vaccine doses were given.

A total of 9,40,725 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 21,905 sessions for the 1st dose and 2,89,282 beneficiaries received the 2nd dose of vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Delhi UP coronavirus second wave
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp