Goa CM urges Maharashtra govt to take back 'Places of Sensitive Origin' order

Maharashtra government has categorised five states -- Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttarakhand and Delhi-NCR (UT) as 'places of sensitive origin' amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Published: 19th April 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday urged Maharashtra Government not to single out states as 'Places of Sensitive Origin' and withdraw the related order.

A new SOP has been put in place for travel in long-distance trains from these states to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"COVID-19 is a global pandemic. Let us put up a combined fight against this pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. I urge Maharashtra Chief Minister Office not to single out states as 'Places of Sensitive Origin', and withdraw the said order in public interest," Sawant tweeted.

People coming from these six states will now be required to produce a negative

RT-PCR test report taken at most 48 hours before travelling to Maharashtra."All passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to board the trains for Maharashtra. Social distancing should be ensured during boarding/deboarding and travel," Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said in an order on Sunday.

No unreserved ticket for Maharashtra should be issued on trains plying from these six states, the order stated.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led state government has asked the railway ministry to provide thermal scanners at all exits in stations and strictly enforce Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in trains.

The Indian Railways has already announced that it will impose a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing face masks at railway premises including trains. 

