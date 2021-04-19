Haryana to test pilgrims from Haridwar Kumbh, protesting farmers for COVID-19

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said the pilgrims returning from the Haridwar Kumbh and the farmers protesting at the state borders with Delhi will be tested for coronavirus.

Vij, who is also the Haryana health minister, reiterated that the state is not imposing any lockdown. He asked migrant workers not to pay heed to "any propaganda" and said they should continue to work like before.

Though there is a possibility that many patients have come to the state from Delhi to get treatment here, they will treat everyone, the minister said, assuring people that the state Health Department has sufficient quantity of oxygen, beds and medicines.

Vij told reporters after chairing a meeting of the state-level monitoring panel that the coronavirus testing of the pilgrims returning from the Haridwar Kumbh at all entry points has been made mandatory. The farmers sitting at Haryana's borders with Delhi will be tested and vaccinated, for which health teams have been constituted, the minister said.

In the past a few days, Haryana has seen a surge in infections, with over 6,000 to 7,000 cases being reported daily. Vij said that Haryana's over 42,000 active cases currently are from Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat, the districts adjoining Delhi.

He said elective surgeries in all hospitals will be stopped from Tuesday. "We need more doctors at this juncture as many of them will be visiting COVID patients, who are being treated in home isolation," Vij said.

He said the state-level monitoring committee reviewed the situation currently prevailing with regard to availability of beds, oxygen supply and medicine availability. He said that of the total active cases, around 30,000 are getting treatment in home isolation. "In every two days, our doctors will examine them and give them kits, necessary medicines and oximeters," he said.

"We have sufficient quantities of medicine and oxygen. As against our present requirement of 60 metric tonnes, we have 270 MT of oxygen available," he said. Vij said the drug and police departments will ensure that there is no black marketing or scarcity of medical oxygen at hospital.

Replying to a question, he said all private facilities have been directed that any patient reporting virus-like symptoms should be tested for COVID. For any kind of religious, political or social gatherings, guidelines will have to be strictly followed.

Only 50 people will be allowed at an indoor event while the number has been put at 200 for outdoor programmes, he said, adding that large gatherings will not be allowed. Coronavirus care centres for critical patients will be set up in all medical colleges.

On Remdesivir drug, he said, "We have sufficient quantity available." He said the state-level monitoring committee will check if there is any black marketing of Remdesivir. "We will ensure that private facilities also get sufficient quantities of Remdesivir," he said.