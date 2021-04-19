Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Bureaucrat puts up bottle art exhibition in Jaipur

The Jawahar Kala Kendra, Jaipur’s cultural hub, held a unique two-in-one art exhibition Bottle is Canvas and Freehand Meditative Mandalas in the last week. The exhibition portrayed a wide range of bottle art depicting the Covid pandemic in its latest avatar to the divine series encompassing Buddha, Ganesha as well as the hues of Turkish Church, Sufis and many others all painted on bottles of different shapes and sizes collected from a scrap dealer in exchange of newspapers. The art works were created by Mugdha Sinha, a senior civil servant in Rajasthan, who aims to bring out the artist within her.

Skill courses a must to get unemployment allowance

The Gehlot government has made major changes in the rules for unemployment allowance to graduates in Rajasthan. More people will now get this allowance but undergoing skill training will be essential before the educated unemployed in the state get the allowance. Under the new rules, registered graduates will have to do a skill course at the Skill Development Centre under the RSLDC in Jaipur. Even after that, if the youngsters do not get employed, only then will they get unemployment allowance. While earlier only 1.6 lakh unemployed graduates were to get the allowance, the government has increased the number of beneficiaries to 2 lakh. In addition, the amount of monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,500 to girls and Rs 3,000 to boys has been raised to Rs 4,500 and Rs 4,000 respectively.

City girl among top 20 at Miss Eco International

Jaipur girl Harshita Bhambhani gave India its first ‘placement’ in beauty pageants this year. India’s Miss ECO Harshita was placed in the top 20 in the Miss Eco International 2021, an initiative by the United Nations, held in Egypt. The nation can take special pride in Harshita as she was the youngest contestant who made her place in top-20 list. A placement is an honour given to contestants who finish among top-20 in a beauty pageant. A delighted Harshita says, “It’s an honour to represent India which has been a life-changing experience for me.”

App for registration of birth, marriage and death

The registration of births, marriages and deaths in Rajasthan will soon be conducted through a mobile app. The chief secretary recently launched the mobile app created by the Directorate of Economic and Statistics and Planning Department. After its launch, home delivery of birth, death and marriage certificates will become a reality. Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said, “The aim of the state government is that all welfare schemes being run for the common people should be integrated on this portal. The Jan Aadhaar card will soon be used for providing certificates of original residence, caste, birth, death and even marriage.”

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur rajesh.asnani@ newindianexpress.com