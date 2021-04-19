STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

National security jeopardised by govt's wasteful talks: Rahul Gandhi on China

There has been no visible forward movement at the latest round of military talks between the two countries early this month.

Published: 19th April 2021 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the government of jeopardising India's national security, and termed its talks with China as "wasteful".

"Chinese occupation of Gogra-Hot Springs and Depsang plains is a direct threat to India's strategic interests including the DBO airstrip," he said on Twitter "National security massively jeopardised by GOI's wasteful talks. Our nation deserves better," he said.

His remarks come after reports that China has refused to pull back its troops from Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh.

ALSO READ: ‘Standoff in Ladakh is for long haul, no de-escalation in sight’

The Congress on Sunday asked the government to explain why disengagement talks with China have "not yielded results" in other friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Citing media reports about China's refusal to withdraw its troops, senior Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken asked the government to come clean on the issue.

"Why has the disengagement talks as promised by the Defence Minister on remaining friction points not yielded any results for India," he said.

There has been no visible forward movement at the latest round of military talks between the two countries early this month.

The Indian Army had said in a statement that both sides held a detailed deliberation on disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points of Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh and agreed to jointly maintain stability on the ground, avoid any new incidents and resolve outstanding issues in an "expeditious manner".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi China ladakh India congress BJP
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp