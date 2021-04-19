STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NSA to be invoked for illegal Remdesivir trade in Madhya Pradesh

On Saturday, a large quantity of Remdesivir injections was reported stolen from the stock of the state-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal.

Published: 19th April 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to invoke the provisions of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against those indulging in black marketing of antiviral drug Remdesivir. “Any lab, hospital and associated individuals caught indulging in black marketing of Remdesivir will have to face action under the NSA,” said wellplaced sources.

Shortage of Remdesivir injections has been reported from various parts of the state. There have also been reports of hoarding and black marketing of the injections which are in high demand for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. On Saturday, a large quantity of Remdesivir injections was reported stolen from the stock of the state-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal.

ALSO READ | MP: 860 doses of Remdesivir injections 'stolen' from government hospital

The state has so far procured one Lakh Remdesivir injections which are being supplied to government and private hospitals. An additional 12,000 injections were procured from a Hyderabad-headquartered pharma company on Sunday. These injections were flown by chopper and state planes to various parts of the state. Earlier, UP’s Adityanath government has also decided to invoke NSA against three persons who were arrested in Kanpur carrying 265 Remdesivir injection vials.

Madhya Pradesh will also establish oxygen production plants in 37 districts. The state has been battling with a shortage of life-saver oxygen amid the surging corona case. “The Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of the PWD department has been asked to select locations in all the 37 districts and set up the units within one to three months for meeting future requirements,” official sources associated with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh NSA Remdesivir coronavirus
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp