STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Oxygen shortage: Six die in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar hospital chief drops letter bomb

The Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, district administration admitted that oxygen pressure was low and six people had died.

Published: 19th April 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur And Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

PATNA/BHOPAL: Inadequate supply of oxygen is causing havoc in several places. In Bhopal, six patients died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Shahdol, allegedly due to this reason. In Patna, the superintendent of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) asked to be relieved, saying that the situation is out of his control because of shortage of the life-saving gas.

While unconfirmed reports put the Shahdol tally at 10 deaths, the Medical College and district administration admitted that oxygen pressure was low and six people had died. But they added that low oxygen pressure cannot be blamed for the deaths, saying that they might have happened due to co-morbidities among the highly-critical patients. 

“Report has been sought from the Medical College. Once that is with us, can we say something about the happenings,” said Shahdol divisional commissioner Rajiv Sharma. Hospital dean Dr Milind Shiralkar said experts have been called in to find out the exact cause behind the death of  the six patients.

ALSO READ: Centre bans supply of oxygen to industries to meet demand from COVID-19 patients

The kin of the deceased alleged that oxygen supply at the hospital was not enough. “My brother was 31 and recovering from Covid-19 till Saturday night. But at 4 am on Sunday, we were told he was dead. He died due to oxygen shortage,” said Prem Kevlani Dhanpuri, a resident of Shahdol. Feroz Khan, relative of another person who died, said the same. On Saturday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said there is no shortage of oxygen in Madhya Pradesh.

In Patna, Vinod Kumar Singh’s letter to the principal health secretary caused a stir. The NMCH superintendent wrote that the hospital was facing a huge shortage of oxygen. He also said that cylinders of NMCH’s quota were sent to other hospitals. “As result of this, possibility of deaths of dozens of patients is very high. I suspect that action can be taken against me if that happens. I demand to be freed from the additional charge,” he wrote.

The letter caused a flutter as opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. There are 160 Covid-19 beds at NMCH and all are occupied. Late on Saturday, 250 cylinders of oxygen were given to NMCH. It was assured that 250 more would be given shortly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen shortage Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Bihar Coronavirus
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp