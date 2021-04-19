STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UPSC defers interviews for civil services exam due to surge in COVID-19 cases

It said that the dates for interviews and recruitment test, when candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time.

Published: 19th April 2021 07:49 PM

UPSC, Union Public Service Commission, Civil service

Representational Image (File Photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred interviews for civil services examination 2020 due to a surge in coronavirus cases, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

It said that the dates for interviews and recruitment test, when candidates and advisers are required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time to time. "Revised schedules of the same will be notified on the website of the UPSC," the statement issued by the Commission said.

In its special meeting, the UPSC considered rapidly changing circumstances, health considerations, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and aggravating situation enforced due to the pandemic on Monday. "The Commission has decided that it will not be possible to conduct examinations and interviews for the present," it said.

The statement said that the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EO/AO) Recruitment Test 2020 scheduled to be held on May 9, therefore, stands deferred. "The personality tests (interviews) of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2020 (scheduled from 20th-23rd April, 2021); the civil services examination, 2020 (scheduled from 26th April-18th June, 2021) and the recruitment tests are also deferred till further notice," it said.

The statement said that any other decision of the Commission in respect of the examinations, recruitments and interviews will be promptly made available on the Commission's website. "As and when dates are decided for the deferred tests/interviews, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 15 days," the UPSC said.

