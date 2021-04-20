10 pm to 6 am night curfew extended to all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced a night curfew to all the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. In view of the consistent surge in the coronavirus cases in the region, the administration further ordered only 50% of shops to remain open on alternate days.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Manoj Sinha's office announced that the night curfew will be from 10 pm to 6 am and it shall be extended to all municipal or urban local body limits of all the 20 districts of the state.

“Only 50% shops in Market complexes / Bazaars / Malls within the Municipal limits / urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system,” announced Lt Governor’s office.

The night curfew was already enforced in eight districts earlier.

Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, recorded 1516 fresh cases of COVID-19 and six deaths. Of the new cases, 768 were reported from Jammu and 748 from the Kashmir region.

Winter capital Jammu accounted for 451 cases and Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded 383 cases.

As of now, Jammu and Kashmir has 12164 active cases. Of these, 7351 cases are in Valley and 4813 in Jammu

In view of the surge in Covid cases, Lt Governor administration has also decided to permit public transport (matadors/mini-buses/buses etc) in Jammu and Kashmir to ply only at 50% of its authorized seating capacity.

The District Superintendents of Police have been directed to ensure compliance to this effect.

The District Magistrates have been asked to devise a mechanism to implement the new guidelines for market and malls, preferably in consultation with local market associations.