STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

10 pm to 6 am night curfew extended to all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir 

“Only 50% shops in Market complexes / Bazaars / Malls within the Municipal limits / urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system,” announced Lt Governor’s offi

Published: 20th April 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing face masks wait for a medical check-up at a Government hospital in Jammu on Monday.

People wearing face masks wait for a medical check-up at a Government hospital in Jammu on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced a night curfew to all the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. In view of the consistent surge in the coronavirus cases in the region, the administration further ordered only 50% of shops to remain open on alternate days. 

Taking to his official Twitter account, Manoj Sinha's office announced that the night curfew will be from 10 pm to 6 am and it shall be extended to all municipal or urban local body limits of all the 20 districts of the state. 

“Only 50% shops in Market complexes / Bazaars / Malls within the Municipal limits / urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system,” announced Lt Governor’s office.

The night curfew was already enforced in eight districts earlier. 

Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday, recorded 1516 fresh cases of COVID-19 and six deaths. Of the new cases, 768 were reported from Jammu and 748 from the Kashmir region. 

Winter capital Jammu accounted for 451 cases and Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded 383 cases.

As of now, Jammu and Kashmir has 12164 active cases. Of these, 7351 cases are in Valley and 4813 in Jammu

In view of the surge in Covid cases, Lt Governor administration has also decided to permit public transport (matadors/mini-buses/buses etc) in Jammu and Kashmir to ply only at 50% of its authorized seating capacity.

The District Superintendents of Police have been directed to ensure compliance to this effect.

The District Magistrates have been asked to devise a mechanism to implement the new guidelines for market and malls, preferably in consultation with local market associations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir COVID cases coronavirus cases in J&K Jammu and Kashmir night curfew night curfew
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp