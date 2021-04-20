STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
40 doctors from Bihar chapter of IMA volunteer to provide teleconsultation during COVID crisis

The doctors, who are from Patna and other districts of Bihar, will make themselves available in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. 

Published: 20th April 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Patients watch a movie at a COVID Care Centre in Surat

Patients watch a movie at a COVID Care Centre in Surat. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a humanitarian initiative, 40 reputed doctors from the Bihar chapter of the Indian Medical Association have volunteered to offer their services by providing free medical consultation to those in dire need as COVID-19 cases rage on in the state. 

All 40 of them are from Patna and other districts of Bihar. They have vowed to make themselves available over the phone for teleconsultation for the public and counsel them over COVID-19 and other health issues. 

According to an official statement issued jointly by Dr Ajay Kumar, the senior vice-president, and Dr Sunil Kumar, the general secretary, the doctors will make themselves available in two shifts from 10 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm. 

Here is the list of the doctors and their phone numbers from the respective districts of Bihar: 

Patna 
Dr Sahajanand Pd Singh 9334118698, 
Dr Ajay Kumar 9431020816 
Dr Sunil Kumar 9334116619 
Dr Vijay Shanker Singh 9431878208
Dr Vimal Karak 9835461111
Dr Sachidanand Kumar 9431020230
Dr Basant Singh 9334342459
Dr Rajiv Ranjan 8969991476

Darbhanga
Dr Raman Kumar Verma 8521020901

Muzaffarpur
Dr Kamlesh Tiwary 9431239517

The general secretary Dr. Sunil Kumar said that another list of doctors who have volunteered will be released soon.

The doctors, who have joined this initiative, are from Patna, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Jamui, Gaya and Ara.

