All educational institutions in Sikkim to remain closed till April 30: CM Prem Singh Tamang

The chief minister also urged the people to not undertake unnecessary travel out of Sikkim and strictly abide by COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in order to keep the disease at bay.

Published: 20th April 2021 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Tuesday that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till April 30 to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases. It has been decided to close down all schools and colleges in Sikkim till April 30 in order to curb the further spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state, he said at a function here.

Tamang said that the state government has further decided that all government offices will function with 50 per cent capacity from April 22. The chief minister also urged the people to not undertake unnecessary travel out of Sikkim and strictly abide by COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in order to keep the disease at bay.

The Himalayan state has so far recorded over 6,700 COVID-19 cases.

